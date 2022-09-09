Here are the top stories today evening (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Govt considers new coal imports as energy supply concern grows

Energy officials in India are considering whether further coal imports may be needed to avoid any fresh squeeze on the nation’s power supply. Stockpiles of the fossil fuel at power plants have fallen about 11 percent since mid-August, meaning utilities have an average of 10 days' supply, well below required levels of more than three weeks. Coal helps produce about 70 percent of India’s electricity.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to $553.1 billion, lowest since October 2020

India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $8 billion to $553.11 billion as of the week ended September 2, the lowest since October 9, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on September 9.

Go First to delay IPO plans again till November on weak consumer sentiment

Wadia group-owned Go First has once again deferred its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 3,600 crore till November on weak consumer sentiment surrounding aviation stocks.

PVR, INOX end the day 5% lower amid mixed reviews for Brahmastra

The release of much-awaited ‘Brahmastra Part One’, touted to be the most expensive Hindi film ever made, failed to enthuse Inox Leisure and PVR on D-Street. The shares ended the day over 4 percent lower as mixed reviews started trickling in from fans and film analysts.

SpiceJet poaches Ashish Kumar from IndiGo parent, appoints him CFO with immediate effect

Private carrier SpiceJet on September 9 announced its new chief financial officer (CFO) will be Ashish Kumar, who was poached by the company from IndiGo Enterprises, the parent entity of rival IndiGo. SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said Kumar's experience will be key to put the airline back on the path of growth.

FM Sitharaman chairs meet on illegal lending apps; app stores to follow RBI 'whitelist'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 8 chaired a meeting on illegal lending apps, with a decision being taken that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will prepare a 'whitelist' of all such legal applications.

Aligned with India on crypto regulations, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on September 9 that her thoughts align with India's with regard to crypto regulations and that the pros and cons must be balanced.