MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Zomato: Appetiser was good, but is the market ready for the main course?

High growth with limited visibility of profitability, Zomato trades at a premium valuation over its global peers

Nitin Sharma
July 26, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Zomato: Appetiser was good, but is the market ready for the main course?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zomato (CMP: Rs 126, Market Capitalisation: Rs 98,849 crore) had a superb listing, with a 66 per cent gain over the offer price. The issue was well received, with an overall subscription at 38.25 times the allotment price of Rs 76 per share. Zomato captured the attention from market to media and delivered on the listing day as well. The share debuted at Rs 116, 53 per cent above the higher end of the offer price. Zomato trades at an...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Citius, Altius, Fortius, Zomato 

    Jul 23, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato delivers, the weekly tactical, the allure of HUL, Bajaj Auto revs up, Herd Immunity Tracker, the Green Pivot, all eyes on COP26, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Where are you on India’s wealth ladder? 

    Jul 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    The top 5 percent of Indians own more wealth than the other 95 percent put together, according to Credit Suisse

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers