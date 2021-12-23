Zee Entertainment: Merger half-way through, successful completion to unlock value

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has been finalised three months after the announcement. This will create a media giant having a 25-30 percent market share in linear TV, with the second-largest OTT business in India. The combined entity will have an annual revenue of over $2 billion, with leading channels across different genres. ZEEL's management expects the merger to be completed in 8-10 months. Post-merger shareholding and next stage In the ZEEL-SPNI merged...