Why Paytm’s stock may not move higher despite healthy earnings

Highlights Paytm’s loss narrows in Q1 FY24 Healthy revenue growth, operating metrics improves Lending business has scaling up well Guidance of turning free cash flow positive by year end Valuations have moderated but stock upside is limited Paytm (One 97 Communications - CMP: Rs 768; Mcap: Rs 48,371 crore) reported improved performance with consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 358 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 645 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q1 FY23). The net loss, however, increased sequentially (compared with Q4...