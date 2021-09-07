MARKET NEWS

What to do with Coforge after the stellar run?

Given the tightness in the labour market and the sharp run-up in the stock, we would recommend booking profits in Coforge at the current elevated valuation

Madhuchanda Dey
September 07, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
What to do with Coforge after the stellar run?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Coforge (erstwhile NIIT Technologies, CMP: Rs 5,281, Market Cap: Rs 32002 crore), one of our high-conviction calls, has been among the best performing IT stocks in recent times — up 55 per cent in the past four months, thereby beating the return performance of the IT index (30 per cent) and the Nifty (18 per cent). While the company had a dramatic turnaround in FY21, despite a substantial presence in the troubled travel and transportation vertical, the outlook for...

