What to do with Coforge after the stellar run?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Coforge (erstwhile NIIT Technologies, CMP: Rs 5,281, Market Cap: Rs 32002 crore), one of our high-conviction calls, has been among the best performing IT stocks in recent times — up 55 per cent in the past four months, thereby beating the return performance of the IT index (30 per cent) and the Nifty (18 per cent). While the company had a dramatic turnaround in FY21, despite a substantial presence in the troubled travel and transportation vertical, the outlook for...