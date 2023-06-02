Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this cement stock deserves attention

Sagar Cements has diversified its presence from the southern region through inorganic and organic means and has already reached its targeted 10 million tonnes (MT) capacity.

Highlights: Stellar volume growth of 34 percent in FY23 Andhra Cements to commence production soon Enough spare capacity to capture pre-election demand Margins to improve as input costs are trending downwards Stock is down ~10 percent in the last 6 months For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting mid-sized cement manufacturer Sagar Cements (Rs 206, Nifty: 18,488). The company has diversified its presence from the southern region through inorganic and organic means and has already reached its targeted 10 million tonnes (MT) capacity,...