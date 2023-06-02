English
    Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this cement stock deserves attention

    Sagar Cements should continue to see a healthy revenue growth in FY24, driven by new capacities and robust end-market demand.

    Moneycontrol Research
    June 02, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this cement stock deserves attention

    Sagar Cements has diversified its presence from the southern region through inorganic and organic means and has already reached its targeted 10 million tonnes (MT) capacity.

    Highlights: Stellar volume growth of 34 percent in FY23 Andhra Cements to commence production soon Enough spare capacity to capture pre-election demand Margins to improve as input costs are trending downwards Stock is down ~10 percent in the last 6 months   For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting mid-sized cement manufacturer Sagar Cements (Rs 206, Nifty: 18,488). The company has diversified its presence from the southern region through inorganic and organic means and has already reached its targeted 10 million tonnes (MT) capacity,...

