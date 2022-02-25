Weekly Tactical Pick: NTPC

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

During volatile market conditions amid war-time uncertainties, utilities having a dominant position, vast experience, predictable cash flows, low valuation, high dividend yield, and low business and management risk turn out to be good bets.. NTPC is one that fits the bill. The stock is cheap and offers a decent dividend yield. It has corrected from the high of around Rs 142 a share (starting February this year) to Rs 125 a share (Nifty level: 16,248) now, trading 6.5 times its...