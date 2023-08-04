Weekly Tactical Pick: Krsnaa Diagnostics – A play on underpenetrated healthcare infrastructure

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Krsnaa Diagnostics (Krsnaa, CMP: Rs 492; M Cap: Rs 1,545 crore) is the tactical pick for this week. The stock has been in limelight as the shares have tanked ~15 percent in the last two weeks, following the cancellation of a large-scale contract with the Rajasthan government. In March ’23, Krsnaa had emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender put up by the National Health Mission (Rajasthan), having an annualised revenue potential of Rs 150-200 crore. However, disagreements between...