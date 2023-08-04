English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Weekly Tactical Pick: Krsnaa Diagnostics – A play on underpenetrated healthcare infrastructure

    The court order on Rajasthan contract should act as a tonic for this diagnostic company

    Moneycontrol Research
    August 04, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick: Krsnaa Diagnostics – A play on underpenetrated healthcare infrastructure

    .

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Krsnaa Diagnostics (Krsnaa, CMP: Rs 492; M Cap: Rs 1,545 crore) is the tactical pick for this week. The stock has been in limelight as the shares have tanked ~15 percent in the last two weeks, following the cancellation of a large-scale contract with the Rajasthan government. In March ’23, Krsnaa had emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender put up by the National Health Mission (Rajasthan), having an annualised revenue potential of Rs 150-200 crore. However, disagreements between...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ambuja-Sanghi deal, a step towards cementing consolidation 

      Aug 3, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: July PMI data shows strong economy, US credit rating downgrade no big deal, Ind...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers