Weekly Tactical Pick | Fermenta Biotech

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical call for this week is Fermenta Biotech (CMP: Rs 205, Nifty level: 17,465), which is the sole producer of Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in India. The stock is trading quite close to its 52-week low, partially reflecting the disappointing performance in the last quarter. However, we nudge investors to look at the medium-term prospects for the company, which is available at a reasonable valuation. The Q3 FY22 performance was impacted by a sharp dip in the...