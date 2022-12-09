Weekly tactical pick: Campus Activewear poised to improve earnings

Campus Activewear

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The second quarter of FY23 was weak for Campus Activewear Limited (CAL). Demand in rural and semi urban areas (forming about 70 percent of CAL revenues) was subdued because of inflationary pressures, moderating CAL’s volume growth. Moreover, a steep increase in raw material prices on the back of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and higher employee and other expenses affected margins. However, we expect a sharp improvement in earnings from H2FY23. Hence, Campus Activewear Limited (CMP: Rs 460; Nifty level: 18,609) is our...