    VA Tech Wabag: Entering a new growth cycle

    With commodity prices softening and supply-chain challenges resolving, the company is poised to grow as it focuses on high-margin businesses

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    November 28, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights With higher execution, revenue growth to resume in the next few quarters Focus on profitability helps in delivering higher margins and profits Strong order book and order pipeline to support growth Stock attractively valued at 8 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings VA Tech Wabag has made significant gains on bourses in recent times. We highlighted the stock at around Rs 225 in June this year when it was trading 6-7 times its earnings, at a significant discount to its long-term average of 16...

