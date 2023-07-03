English
    The mixed run continues for automobiles in June 2023

    Tractors and two-wheelers should do well going forward as monsoon advances across the country

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 03, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    The mixed run continues for automobiles in June 2023

    The commercial vehicle segment reported good growth in June 2023

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights The commercial vehicle segment reported good growth in June 2023 Premium bikes continued to be in demand Demand for tractors moderated due to delayed monsoon in many regions Exports facing severe challenges   The first quarter of fiscal FY24 has ended on a mixed note for Indian auto manufacturers. The highlight of June-23 is the increase in month-on-month (MoM) as well as year-on-year (YoY) numbers for the commercial vehicle segment. (image) Another important take-away is the continued demand for premium bikes as is evident from...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers