The mixed run continues for automobiles in June 2023

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights The commercial vehicle segment reported good growth in June 2023 Premium bikes continued to be in demand Demand for tractors moderated due to delayed monsoon in many regions Exports facing severe challenges The first quarter of fiscal FY24 has ended on a mixed note for Indian auto manufacturers. The highlight of June-23 is the increase in month-on-month (MoM) as well as year-on-year (YoY) numbers for the commercial vehicle segment. (image) Another important take-away is the continued demand for premium bikes as is evident from...