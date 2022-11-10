Tata Motors Q2 FY23: Positive surprise from JLR

Tata Motors

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights New products, easing of chip supply, and growth in the China market helped JLR’s volumes JLR’s rich product mix and operating leverage helped operating profits Muted demand in CV segment and raw material cost affected domestic business Aggressive focus on EVs a key trigger for re-rating Both JLR and domestic business expected to perform well on the back of strong demand SOTP valuation suggests stock trading at fair valueTata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 433.1; Market cap: Rs 1,56,000 crore) has posted a strong set...