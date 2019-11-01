Tata Global Beverages Q2: Strong show led by volume growth; Key positives factored in

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Array ( [_w18g] => d7e87215256b2b634d93e11f3f894755 [_fbp] => fb.1.1572536703279.1261955921 [__io] => 23d83ed31.6920b7c9f_1572535485087 [MarketGidStorage] => {"0":{"svspr":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/stocks/?classic=true","svsds":5,"TejndEEDj":"Sewz.FIxV"},"C272546":{"page":4,"time":1572578527362},"C273811":{"page":1,"time":1572578523997}} [freewheel-detected-bandwidth] => 275 [dfp_cookie_article] => Y1 [_pk_id_79_1934] => 520e53412b2d1a0b.1572535493.7.1572578496.1572578496. [_pk_ses_79_1934] => * [__io_visit_41629] => 1 [MC_WAP_INTERSTITIAL_NEW_LOGIC_20191031] => {"0":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/markets/global-indices/","1":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/stocks/?classic=true","2":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/stocks/buy-larsen-and-toubro-target-of-rs-1765-sharekhan-2-4590631.html","3":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/infrastructure-general/larsentoubro/LT","4":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/expertadvice-250.html?classic=true","5":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/retail/avenuesupermarts/AS19","6":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/stocks/hot-stocks-hold-longs-on-nifty-with-a-stop-loss-below-11600-levels-4592201.html"} [openModeCount] => 0 [userObj] => {"city":"Winston-Salem","country_code":"US","country":"United States"} [trackUser] => {"pageCount":"0"} [stocks] => |Avenue.Supermarts_AS28~2|Larsen_LT~2| [MC_WAP_INTERSTITIAL_NEW_LOGIC_20191101] => {"0":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/markets/global-indices/"} [__io_lv] => 1572535485086 [__io_uh] => 1 [__io_unique_41629] => 31 [A18ID] => 1572535483272.209333 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: