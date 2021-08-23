Sun TV: Well diversified media business, but slow recovery a challenge

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sun TV (CMP: Rs 482.90; Market Capitalisation: Rs 19,031 crore) has seen a weak recovery in the first quarter of FY22. Despite net sales rising 3.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 810 crore, the EBITDA slipped 9.5 per cent to Rs 495 crore. While programming cost surged 22.4 per cent sequentially to Rs 138.7 crore, and other expenses jumped 97 per cent, employee cost saw a moderate increase at Rs 68.1 crore. Advertising revenue fell 22.7 per cent over 4Q21...