SunTV: Is this media company a safer choice amid uncertainty?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue & margin growth in Q1FY23 Strong revenue from IPL Weak subscriptions continue SunTV to get a team in the South African T20 tournament Short- to medium-term opportunity at current valuation South Indian media behemoth Sun TV (CMP: Rs 530.90; Market cap: Rs 20,922 crore) has delivered an impressive Q1FY23 result, followed by a brisk stock performance in a choppy market. The upcoming festival season ad spending augurs well for the ad-dependent media sector. While we have concerns about the long-term strategy, in the near term, we...