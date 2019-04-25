App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Technologies: Are pledged shares casting a big shadow?

The issue of promoter pledged shares has been an overhang for the scrip, which has been falling for quite some time now

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp

Looks like Sterlite Technologies’ March quarter earnings have failed to enthuse the market.

The numbers tell the story. The stock corrected in excess of five percent on April 24 despite a revenue and net profit growth of 112 percent and nearly 43 percent in Q4 FY19, respectively.

The issue of promoter pledged shares has been an overhang for the scrip, which has been falling for quite some time now. And investors are increasingly getting worried about the pricing environment after headwinds in the Chinese market.

revenue expo

related news

The management is putting up a brave front though, saying it’s not worried as the trouble is mostly in the spot market and the company’s orders come from long-term customers. It denied having any knowledge of price corrections in the spot market.

The company expects its realisations to be in the $7-7.5 per fibre km (fkm) range largely because of strong demand from the developed world, where it has a strong presence.

Q4 FY19 financial performance

Backed by strong order book and execution efforts, particularly that of a Navy contract, Sterlite Technologies declared robust revenue. But the point to note is that the revenue contribution rose to 52 percent during the quarter gone by because of a spurt in services business. This impacted the overall operating margin by about 840 basis points, which fell to 17.6 percent. One percentage point is 100 bps.

Nevertheless, operating profit saw a 43 percent year-on- year jump to Rs 315 crore and net profit grew a strong 43.5 percent to Rs 167 crore.

Its overall financial performance has been encouraging and the company concluded FY19 with an annual sales growth of 58.7 percent and a 68.4 percent jump in profit to Rs 562.8 crore.

financials

Growth levers

For the current financial year, the management is aiming at a profit of around Rs 700 crore, which would entail an increase of 24 percent. Its optimism largely stems from a faster execution cycle and strong order book, which at close to Rs 10,500 crore is more than double the figure a year ago.

Put another way, the current order book is over two times its FY19 annual sales and provides ample revenue visibility. That apart, the company will soon be doubling its cable manufacturing capacity to 33 million fkm and simultaneously commissioning 50 million fkm of fibre capacity, which once fully operational would improve its turnaround time and allow it to take larger orders.

 order book

 Valuation

In the last few months, the stock hit a low of about Rs 190 against a yearly high of Rs 414. At the current market price of Rs 195, it is trading at about 12-13 times its FY20 estimated earnings.

Its earnings may have been on a rise, but the key is investor perception. Around April, the stock was trading at 24 times its one-year forward price-to-earnings, but has now fallen by over 50 percent.

The market is weighing risks pertaining to the promoter’s pledged shares and the Chinese slowdown, which at this point are hard to factor into the price.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis #Sterlite Technologies #stocks #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Slow motion song review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks are ...

What’s Wrong in Sending Him Kurta? Mamata Says Modi Using Her Politi ...

Maruti Suzuki to Stop Selling Diesel Cars in India From April 2020

Real Estate to Stock Market: Where All Should You Invest Your Money fo ...

Justice NV Ramana Exits From Panel Probing Sexual Harassment Allegatio ...

‘Blank’ Song Ali Ali: Akshay Kumar Makes a Smashing Cameo in This ...

Getting Work on My Own Merit, Not Because of Salman Khan: Arbaaz Khan

Sherlyn Chopra Has Dropped an Election Rap Called 'Vote Daal' and it's ...

Ahead of India and US Release, Avengers Endgame Opens to Record Number ...

Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal joins Sindhu, Sameer in Quar ...

Pragya Thakur Vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex volatile on expiry day, Nifty around 11, ...

SpiceJet gains 5% as CEO Ajay Singh plans to get 40 Jet Airways aircra ...

Brokerages bullish on Ultratech Cement post Q4 results; stock rises 10 ...

Yes Bank shares rise over 3% over reports of management rejig

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.