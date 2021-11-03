Stellar quarter from Airtel, accumulate for long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 712.9, Mcap: Rs3,91,526 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of FY22. Not only did the performance improve on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but it was also better sequentially. Performances of both the India and the Africa operations remained strong. An increasing subscriber base helped the company to post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin. Quarterly result highlights (image) (image) (image) (image) Airtel’s consolidated revenues for the second quarter...