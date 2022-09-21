Sona BLW: Soft patch an opportunity to buy for long term

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The company is under pressure due to demand concerns in the European region Higher raw material prices continue to impact operating margin Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling The stock price and financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd’s (SBPFL; CMP: Rs517.5; M Cap: Rs 30,300 crore) — one of the rare gems in the listed space to play the mega trend of electrification of vehicles...