    Sona BLW: Soft patch an opportunity to buy for long term

    Business fundamentals are sound and financial track record is impressive for this company while growth scope is immense

    Nitin Agrawal
    September 21, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The company is under pressure due to demand concerns in the European region Higher raw material prices continue to impact operating margin Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling The stock price and financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd’s (SBPFL; CMP: Rs517.5; M Cap: Rs 30,300 crore) — one of the rare gems in the listed space to play the mega trend of electrification of vehicles...

