SJS Enterprises IPO: Will it add aesthetics to your portfolio?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SJS Enterprises (SJS), one of the largest players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, is coming out with an initial public offer (IPO). The company caters to two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and consumer appliance industries through its wide range of products. Though the IPO has been priced at a fair value, we advise investors to subscribe for the long term, given the company’s dominant position, promising outlook and strong operating performance. Salient features of the issue The issue size, at the upper end...