172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-research|should-investors-bet-on-gic-res-low-valuation-despite-weak-earnings-5840201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
  
  Array
(
    [SP1038_consent] => 2
    [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA
    [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov
    [TDFM_consent] => 2
    [NT_consent] => 2
    [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4
)
1
Last Updated Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Should investors bet on GIC Re’s low valuation despite weak earnings?

Though we are comfortable about GIC in the long run, stock performance will react to underwriting performance, which could be volatile and is likely to be weak in the short term

Neha Dave

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to Annual plan of PRO at Rs. 365/- for the first year and unlock offers worth Rs. 15,000/- »