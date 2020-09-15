Should investors bet on GIC Re’s low valuation despite weak earnings?

Though we are comfortable about GIC in the long run, stock performance will react to underwriting performance, which could be volatile and is likely to be weak in the short term
Neha Dave
Array ( [SP1038_consent] => 2 [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov [TDFM_consent] => 2 [NT_consent] => 2 [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: