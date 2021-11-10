Shemaroo: Stable Q2 numbers, attractive long-term investment

Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.

Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 143.4; Market Capitalisation: Rs 390 crore) has reported a good set of results in Q2FY22, aided by a recovery in ad spend and a strong performance by the traditional media business. It saw a programming-driven improvement in the channel's ratings and an unabated rise in YouTube channel subscriptions, including Shemaroo Filmi Gaane, touching 55 million subscribers. Good September quarter performance Shemaroo reported a good set of second-quarter numbers, with revenue jumping 64.7 percent and EBITDA rising 43...