MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Shemaroo: Stable Q2 numbers, attractive long-term investment

Shemaroo's strategy to generate revenue through multiple models helped it weather the tough macro environment

Nitin Sharma
November 10, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Shemaroo: Stable Q2 numbers, attractive long-term investment

Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 143.4; Market Capitalisation: Rs 390 crore) has reported a good set of results in Q2FY22, aided by a recovery in ad spend and a strong performance by the traditional media business. It saw a programming-driven improvement in the channel's ratings and an unabated rise in YouTube channel subscriptions, including Shemaroo Filmi Gaane, touching 55 million subscribers. Good September quarter performance  Shemaroo reported a good set of second-quarter numbers, with revenue jumping 64.7 percent and EBITDA rising 43...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is really ailing LIC?

    Nov 9, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tata Motors back in the game, Eicher kicks into top gear, economy’s Diwali sparkle, the crypto talk and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Finding true value 

    Oct 30, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    In the season of corporate earnings and IPOs, the flavour is valuation

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers