English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    SAIL: Why we stay neutral on the stock

    Recovery in steel prices and reduction in debt levels are critical to outperformance

    Nandish Shah
    February 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
    SAIL: Why we stay neutral on the stock

    Representative image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Employee cost likely to reduce on a quarterly basis Modest reduction in debt levels likely in the March 2023 quarter Higher coking coal prices to impact June 2023 quarterly earnings Remain neutral on the ferrous space, given the volatility  Third-quarter results for Steel Authority of India (SAIL; CMP: Rs84; Market capitalization: Rs34,755crore) were above Street expectations. There has been some softening of steel prices in February compared to January levels. The March quarter usually witnesses strong demand compared to other quarters. December 2022 quarter...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Import slump, a double-edged sword

      Feb 16, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China rethinks BRI strategy, Vodafone-BSNL merger could be disastrous, lighten ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers