Rise in subscriber base, ARPU help Airtel post strong numbers

The Covid pandemic has brought about a structural change in the telecommunication industry with people consuming a lot of data as they stayed at home. The impact is visible in the financial performance of Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 704; M Cap: Rs 4,04,297 crore). The telecom company has been continuously improving its financial performance since the outbreak of the pandemic and the trend is maintained in Airtel’s Q1 FY23 numbers as well. The India and the Africa operations of the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are US and Indian markets decoupling?
Aug 8, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The oil breather, Titan’s lustre, the Eastern Window, populism’s price, power 'Panchamrit' and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot
Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stanceRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers