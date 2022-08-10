English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Rise in subscriber base, ARPU help Airtel post strong numbers

    Well placed to usher in 5G revolution; ARPU to remain strong in medium term on the back of higher data use

    Nitin Agrawal
    August 10, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Rise in subscriber base, ARPU help Airtel post strong numbers

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Covid pandemic has brought about a structural change in the telecommunication industry with people consuming a lot of data as they stayed at home. The impact is visible in the financial performance of Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 704; M Cap: Rs 4,04,297 crore). The telecom company has been continuously improving its financial performance since the outbreak of the pandemic and the trend is maintained in Airtel’s Q1 FY23 numbers as well. The India and the Africa operations of the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are US and Indian markets decoupling?

      Aug 8, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The oil breather, Titan’s lustre, the Eastern Window, populism’s price, power 'Panchamrit' and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot 

      Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers