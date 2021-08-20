Repco Home Finance Q1 hit by second wave, but valuation comforting

Repco Home Finance | DSP Blackrock Core Fund sold 3,51,463 shares in company at Rs 197.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

Repco Home Finance (CMP: Rs 314 ; M Cap: Rs 1,965 crore), an established housing finance company in South India with over 15 years of operations, reported weak earnings in the first quarter of FY22. Net profit declined by 50 per cent year on year (YoY), loan book remained flat and asset quality deteriorated. Profitability was marred by high credit costs/provisions, but was, to some extent, supported by high margins and controlled operating costs. Repco is facing multiple issues, which include...