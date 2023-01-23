Renewable energy likely to get a deeper thrust in Budget 2023

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights India has ambitious plans to decarbonise its power sector The country needs to add 20-30 GW every year to reach the RE target by 2030 To fulfil target, an investment of over $200 billion is needed Last year’s budget provided a number of incentives to energise RE But there is still huge dependence on China for solar equipment To compete with China, we expect the government to take proactive measures in the RE sector One of the biggest themes in the global market today is...