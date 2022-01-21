Reliance Industries Q3FY22: Retail, renewables emerging as key growth anchors

Reliance Industries Ltd (File image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,477; Mcap: Rs 16,76,037 cr) reported another quarter of strong sequential growth, chiefly helped by improvement in Oil & Gas and scaling up in Retail operations. Even though Jio saw mid-single digit revenue growth, its operating margin improved significantly, driven by operating leverage and interconnect usage charges (IUC) related benefits. Retail and digital assets are moving from strength to strength in terms of capabilities through inorganic forays, indicating that RIL would be in a vantage position to capitalise on new age businesses and normalisation of consumption demand...