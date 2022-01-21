MARKET NEWS

Reliance Industries Q3FY22: Retail, renewables emerging as key growth anchors

Retail and digital assets are moving from strength to strength in terms of capabilities through inorganic forays, indicating that RIL would be in a vantage position to capitalize on new age businesses and normalization of consumption demand in times to come

Nitin Agrawal
Anubhav Sahu
Bharat Gianani
Sachin Pal
Nitin Sharma
January 21, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,477; Mcap: Rs 16,76,037 cr) reported another quarter of strong sequential growth, chiefly helped by improvement in Oil & Gas and scaling up in Retail operations. Even though Jio saw mid-single digit revenue growth, its operating margin improved significantly, driven by operating leverage and interconnect usage charges (IUC) related benefits. Retail and digital assets are moving from strength to strength in terms of capabilities through inorganic forays, indicating that RIL would be in a vantage position to capitalise on new age businesses and normalisation of consumption demand...

