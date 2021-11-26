Reliance Industries: Corporate restructuring signals transformational shift towards clean energy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

A slew of major corporate announcements has brought Reliance Industries (RIL) under the spotlight of late. Last week, RIL announced that the long-pending deal with Aramco has been called off as both the parties have mutually decided to re-evaluate the proposed investment in the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business. On November 24, 2021, RIL made another big announcement, involving corporate restructuring. The company has decided to implement a Scheme of Arrangement to transfer the Gasification Undertaking into a Wholly Owned Subsidiary....