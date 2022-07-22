English
    Ramkrishna Forgings: In-line Q1, encouraging outlook; buy for long term

    The outlook for both domestic and international markets is promising as demand continues to maintain its momentum

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 22, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
    Ramkrishna Forgings: In-line Q1, encouraging outlook; buy for long term

    Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 162.3 | Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products received an export order worth Rs 115 crore over the period of 4 years from a European Tier 1 supplier for a new differential housing case business. Despite this the stock ended was down 0.5 percent.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF; CMP: Rs 177; M Cap: Rs 2,750 crore) has posted an in-line set of numbers for Q1FY23. Though there has been significant growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis primarily due to the low base of last year, sequentially, the numbers have been in line with expectations. The outlook for both domestic and international markets is promising as demand continues to maintain its momentum. Further, order wins from existing clients and client additions boosted its financial performance. Also,...

