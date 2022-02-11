Radico Khaitan – Time to take a swig?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan (CMP: Rs 958 Market Cap: Rs 12,807 crore) has reported a healthy growth in top line in Q3 FY22 on the back of market share gains in the premium segment. However, higher commodity prices exerted downward pressure on margins. Quarterly result highlights In Q3 FY22, Radico Khaitan recorded the highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 766 crore, registering a jump of around 12 percent year on year (YoY). While sales volume of the premium (Prestige &...