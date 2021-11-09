Radico Khaitan – Solid Q2 overshadowed by inflationary pressures

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has reported a mixed bag of earnings for the quarter ended September 2021. While the company was able to deliver a volume-led top line growth, higher commodity prices exerted downward pressure on margins. Quarterly result highlights Radico Khaitan recorded revenues of Rs 709 crore in Q2 FY22, registering a jump of around 13 percent year on year (YoY). The overall volume growth for the quarter stood at 7 percent on the back of higher sales from...