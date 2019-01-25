App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | Maruti Suzuki: Subdued demand, cost increase mar Q3 earnings

The auto major posted a 36.4 percent decline in EBITDA on the back of a decline in volumes and significant rise in raw material and other expense

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), leader in the Indian passenger vehicle market, posted a weak set of Q3 FY19 earnings. MSIL posted a 0.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in volume, due to subdued demand on lower festive sales, mandatory long-term insurance, rising interest rates and non-availability of retail financing.

Average selling price, however, saw a 2.6 percent improvement on the back of rich product mix, despite discounts offered on weak sales and higher level of inventory. This led to a two percent YoY growth in its net revenue from operations.

The auto major posted a 36.4 percent decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on the back of a decline in volumes and significant rise in raw material and other expenses. These factors also led to EBITDA margin contraction of 593.5 bps (100 basis points = 1 percentage point).

Quick take

related news

The subdued near-term outlook limits stock upside, although we have a positive long-term view on the stock.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Business #maruti #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.