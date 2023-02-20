English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    PVR: Strong quarter lights up show, but is the worst over?

    PVR saw a footfall of 22 million in the third quarter, which is an improvement both sequentially as well as year on year, but still below Q1 FY23

    Nitin Sharma
    February 20, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
    PVR: Strong quarter lights up show, but is the worst over?

    PVR has seen volatility in the last six months and is now down about 25 percent from the 52-week high

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong revenue growth in Q3, Q4 expected to be better Improvement in ATP & SPH PVR/Inox occupancy at 29 percent/23 percent PVR to add screens in FY23, Q4 addition likely at 47 After merger, PVR Inox will add 150-200 screens per year PVR (CMP: Rs 1,652.10; Market capitalisation: Rs 10,119 crore) showed a bounceback in Q3FY23 on the back of the success of multiple big-budget movies and a simultaneous rise in average ticket price (ATP) and F&B revenue per head offsetting slower recovery in footfalls. Movies, including...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

      Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers