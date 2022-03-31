PVR: Is the monopoly image flickering on the screen?

Representational image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Cinepolis merger status is unclear Brisk recovery in the sector globally PVR is trading at a reasonable valuation PVR’s (CMP: Rs 1869, MCap: Rs 11,392 Crore) announcement of the merger with Inox Leisure (CMP:Rs 509.7, MCap: Rs 6,235 Crore) was well received by the market. The consensus view is that the consolidation in the industry is broadly good and favourable for a player such as PVR Inox. Can the merger with Cinepolis still happen? On March 7, 2022, a report in Economic times indicated...