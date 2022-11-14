Pidilite: Margins anticipated to normalise in 2023

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q2 sales growth largely price-led International business continues to exhibit strong growth momentum Inflated raw material price led to contraction in margin VAM prices have cooled down 20-30 percent in recent weeks Stock trades at 85 times FY24 earnings The September-quarter revenues of Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries grew in double digits, while margins declined on a yearly basis. With inflation continuing to have an impact on consumption, demand conditions remained subdued for the quarter gone by. Key result highlights Pidilite’s Q2 FY23 performance was mixed....