PI Industries: Volume-led growth to continue for this richly-valued stock

PI Industries has maintained the momentum in top-line and profitability growth in Q4FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 performance led by CSM exports Richer product mix and higher pricing offset weakness in volumes in Q4 Announced acquisitions to be earnings- and value-accretive Solid business model justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,274; Market Cap: Rs 49,677 crore) has maintained the momentum in top-line and profitability growth in Q4FY23, supported by its CSM (Custom Synthesis Manufacturing) business. We continue to believe that PI will be one of the few agrochemical stocks to weather a shaky domestic demand environment, given the...