NTPC: Favourable earnings outlook, valuation to support stock

NTPC net profit grew 14% YoY to Rs 5167 crore. NTPC reported a 14 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 5,167 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22 as against Rs 4,542 crore recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue for the state-owned utility major rose 23 percent on-year to Rs 37,085 crore from Rs 30,103 crore in the year-ago quarter. NTPC added 3,152 mega watts (MW) of new capacity during the year thereby taking its total installed capacity 68,962 MW.

The current fiscal (FY2023) is going to be much better for NTPC, which is betting on a higher capex, an increase in demand, improved plant load factor (PLF), and higher contribution from JVs and subsidiaries. There is also the impending event of the monetisation of renewable assets, possibly through the listing of NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the company. NTPC Renewable Energy has plans to build 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. Early signs of improvement The shortage...