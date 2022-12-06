English
    NOCIL: What should investors do, given a subdued outlook?

    NOCIL is looking through the current soft phase and aiming to address the shortfall in capacities, post FY24

    Anubhav Sahu
    December 06, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Quarterly performance impacted by weak exports Domestic market stable but pricing erosion anticipated Muted near-term outlook but China-plus and Europe-plus to play in medium term NOCIL working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as reliable regional supplier of rubber chemicals Nocil’s (CMP: Rs 237; Market cap: Rs 3,953 crore) recent performance was sharply impacted by a slowdown in exports. The pricing of rubber chemicals was broadly stable in Q2FY23, but given the drop in raw material prices and demand-supply imbalances, moderation...

