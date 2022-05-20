Nazara Technologies: Results cheer, solid growth potential

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nazara’s top line in Q4 was aided by a strong performance in the eSports business and the consolidation of OpenPlay’s financials into the parent company. The company ended the year on an encouraging note, with the business reporting over 35 percent revenue growth for FY22. Quarterly result highlights The eSports segment once again drove the overall revenue growth for Nazara in the quarter gone by. While Nodwin benefitted from the integration of the OML business and the expansion into newer markets...