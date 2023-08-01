Nazara Technologies Q1 FY24: Robust numbers; growth initiatives look promising

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Nodwin’s revenues up 14 percent YoY in Q1 SportKeeda surpassed 80 million MAUs in June 2023 RMG segment to be impacted by 28 percent GST AdTech business to remain slow in FY24 Stock has been rangebound since the start of 2023 Gaming company Nazara Technologies (CMP: Rs 697; Market Cap: Rs 4,615 crore) recently reported robust Q1 earnings on a high base of last year. The firm’s diversified market presence, stable cash flows, and hefty cash reserves gives the business a notable competitive edge...