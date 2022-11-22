English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Nazara Technologies: Impressive Q2 fails to cheer investors

    The gaming company’s operational performance has been consistent over the past few quarters, but the change in the macro landscape is a challenge

    Sachin Pal
    November 22, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    Nazara Technologies: Impressive Q2 fails to cheer investors

    Representative image (Pexels)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Esports and Datawrkz drove growth in H1FY23 Another disappointing quarter for Gamified learning Tamil Nadu has banned online gaming since October 2022 M&A initiatives to drive inorganic growth Stock down more than 60 percent from all-time highs Gaming company Nazara Technologies posted blockbuster results in Q2FY23, which indicated an accelerating top-line growth with a nearly a two-fold rise in revenue from last year. The company is poised to sustain the earnings momentum due to a number of big-ticket gaming events lined up in the second...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COP summit, new promises but no real progress

      Nov 21, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI expands material event reporting time, steel export duty rollback comes a bit too late, new world order may be good for India, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers