English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Navin Fluorine: Improved show by specialty chemicals

    Though promising signs are emerging for the CDMO and specialty chemicals business, investors should accumulate the stock only during the consolidation phase of the market.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
    Navin Fluorine: Improved show by specialty chemicals

    Navin Fluorine posted a sequentially weak result for Q1FY24.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q1 impacted by plant shutdowns, weak summer and demand volatility CDMO opportunity from the agreement with Fermion Specialty chemicals continue to deliver on volume growth Execution of new capex/products remain key risks Investors advised to accumulate on market-wide corrections Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,554; Market Cap: Rs 22,484 crore) posted a sequentially weak result for Q1FY24, chiefly on account of the drop in contributions from the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) and the HPP (high-performance product) segments. The HPP segment was impacted by plant...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Maruti Suzuki’s surprising U-turn   

      Aug 1, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian manufacturing a star performer, safeguard your business from GST frauds,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers