Navin Fluorine: Improved show by specialty chemicals

Navin Fluorine posted a sequentially weak result for Q1FY24.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1 impacted by plant shutdowns, weak summer and demand volatility CDMO opportunity from the agreement with Fermion Specialty chemicals continue to deliver on volume growth Execution of new capex/products remain key risks Investors advised to accumulate on market-wide corrections Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,554; Market Cap: Rs 22,484 crore) posted a sequentially weak result for Q1FY24, chiefly on account of the drop in contributions from the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) and the HPP (high-performance product) segments. The HPP segment was impacted by plant...