Mphasis: A good quarter and a better outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,843; M Cap: Rs 57,431 crore) has reported a good set of results in Q4FY22, broadly in line with our and consensus estimates. Revenue grew by 4.9 percent, sequentially, and 29.8 percent, year on year (YoY), on a solid performance by the direct business segment. Revenue, in dollar terms, grew 4.1 percent, sequentially, to $431 million. The company continued its deal win momentum in Q4 as well, and its TCV (total contract value) saw an addition of $347...