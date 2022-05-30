Motherson Sumi: Offers significant upside

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Q4FY22 impacted by chip shortage, soaring raw material prices - Domestic business outlook encouraging for the long term - Outlook for international businesses promising - Strong focus on EVs to act as growth catalyst - Valuation suggests upside ————————————————————————— The Q4FY22 financial performances of Motherson Sumi Systems (CMP: Rs 123; M Cap: Rs 55,610 crore) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL; CMP: 64.2; MCap: Rs 20,084 crore) were a mixed bag. Demand led to an improvement in top line but cost inflation impacted...