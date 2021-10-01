Matrimony.com: Old wine in a new bottle, will it be a profitable union?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Marriages are no longer made in heaven. With the advent of the Internet and its rapid progress, online portals are becoming popular platforms for match-making. Matrimony.com (Matrimony; CMP Rs 973.6, Market capitalisation: Rs 2,228), being India’s largest online matrimony platform, has immensely benefited from this trend and should continue to see its business grow as more tech-savvy eligible bachelors decide to enter into a wedlock. Moreover, its honeymoon with Shaadisaga.com should help Matrimony.com to better cultivate the nascent wedding services...