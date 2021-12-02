Matrimony.com: After a correction, is it the right time to buy? 

Matrimony.Com | CMDB II sold 1.25 lakh shares each on the NSE and BSE, at Rs 880.15 per share and Rs 880.01 per share respectively.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Matrimony.com delivered good Q2 results, with EBITDA margin expanding to 23.9 percent and revenue growing by 4.3 percent. Paid subscriptions, at 2.20 lakhs, were marginally lower. The average transaction value (ATV) of matchmaking services remained flat over Q1FY22 at Rs 4,739. Matchmaking billings grew 1.3 percent to Rs 106.1 crore. During the second quarter, the company expanded to Bangladesh, becoming the country's first matchmaking portal, and launched an app, Jodii, for the Tamil market. September-quarter performance The company reported a billing of...