MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Matrimony.com: After a correction, is it the right time to buy? 

Matrimony's matchmaking segment grew faster than Jeevansathi in the second quarter

Nitin Sharma
December 02, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Matrimony.com: After a correction, is it the right time to buy? 

Matrimony.Com | CMDB II sold 1.25 lakh shares each on the NSE and BSE, at Rs 880.15 per share and Rs 880.01 per share respectively.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Matrimony.com delivered good Q2 results, with EBITDA margin expanding to 23.9 percent and revenue growing by 4.3 percent. Paid subscriptions, at 2.20 lakhs, were marginally lower. The average transaction value (ATV) of matchmaking services remained flat over Q1FY22 at Rs 4,739. Matchmaking billings grew 1.3 percent to Rs 106.1 crore. During the second quarter, the company expanded to Bangladesh, becoming the country's first matchmaking portal, and launched an app, Jodii, for the Tamil market. September-quarter performance The company reported a billing of...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed may press harder taper pedal; a worry for markets?

    Dec 1, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Macros paint a happy picture, Tega Industries IPO, Lodha’s trump card, what keeps FMCG stocks on their toes, Pfizer vaccine’s untold story and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Harder They Fall 

    Nov 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    It’s early days yet, but stock investors are selling first and asking questions later

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers