MapmyIndia: Quality tech stock for the long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - 9-month YoY revenue growth of 36.5 percent - Q3FY22 performance hit by weakness in automotive segment demand - Outperforms new-age tech stocks MapmyIndia’s (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,392.30; Market Cap: Rs 7,430 crore) IPO was one of the most successful this financial year. It performed well amid market volatility and a worsening global macro environment. Since listing in December, the stock price has rapidly surged to Rs 1,917.4. In the last one month, it fell 9 percent, broadly in line...