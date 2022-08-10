English
    MapmyIndia: Mapping the growth path

    Mapmyindia's revenue growth has been picking up with the expansion of the company's order book and new acquisitions

    Nitin Sharma
    August 10, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,347.05; Market cap: Rs 7,172 crore) positively surprised the markets with a strong performance across all parameters in Q1FY23 and marked a good beginning for the fiscal year. The company created two records in the quarter -- the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 65 crore, and an EBITDA margin of 46 percent. The recently acquired IOT business, Gtropy, generated revenue of Rs 8 crore in the quarter, with zero EBITDA. Q1FY23 financial performance  (image) (image) Early...

