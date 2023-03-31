English
    Mahindra CIE: Strategic move to improve profitability

    The sale of loss-making business in Germany, strong domestic demand, and EV opportunities augur well for the out parts maker

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 31, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Mahindra CIE (MCIE, CMP: Rs 342; Market Cap: Rs 13,070 crore), an auto component manufacturer, continues to be in a sweet spot.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Sale of loss-making business in Germany to improve international business profitability Demand outlook for domestic business continues to be encouraging Uncertainties are there in international business Valuation at reasonable levels Mahindra CIE (MCIE, CMP: Rs 342; Market Cap: Rs 13,070 crore), an auto component manufacturer, continues to be in a sweet spot. First, the sale of its loss-making truck forging business in Germany is expected to improve the company’s margins in the international business. Second, the demand for domestic business is  strong and...

