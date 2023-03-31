Mahindra CIE: Strategic move to improve profitability

Mahindra CIE (MCIE, CMP: Rs 342; Market Cap: Rs 13,070 crore), an auto component manufacturer, continues to be in a sweet spot.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sale of loss-making business in Germany to improve international business profitability Demand outlook for domestic business continues to be encouraging Uncertainties are there in international business Valuation at reasonable levels