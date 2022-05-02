English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    LIC IPO - Many hits and a few misses. Should investors subscribe?

    LIC's IPO is priced at a significant discount to private peers. Why so?

    Neha Dave
    May 02, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    LIC IPO - Many hits and a few misses. Should investors subscribe?

    India will see its biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) with state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) set to hit the primary market with an offer-for-sale amounting to around Rs 21,000 crore. Till date, the Rs 18,300-crore IPO of Paytm holds the distinction of being the country’s largest IPO. Issue details The much awaited IPO will open for subscription on May 4. The issue is part of the government's divestment process with the government looking to sell a 3.5 percent stake...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HUL Q4 energy passes on to FMCG stocks

      Apr 28, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IHCL in a sweet spot, Startup Street, Facebook’s key shift, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers